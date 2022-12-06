Not Available

A collection of seven David Attenborough specials, Attenborough in Paradise represents some of the famed naturalist's most personal quests and passionate enthusiasms. Programming includes Attenborough tracing a piece of amber in The Amber Time Machine, discovering the history behind a strange figurine in The Lost Gods of Easter Island, and realizing a childhood dream by visiting New Guinea to record the spectacular courtship displays of the birds of paradise. The set also includes Life on Air, a 2002 tribute to Attenborough, chronicling the world-renowned natural history expert's 50-year career at the BBC, presented by Michael Palin