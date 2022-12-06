Not Available

Attention Scum was a surreal 2001 television comedy series directed by Stewart Lee. It starred Simon Munnery as his League Against Tedium character and contained meanderings on top of a transit van, "24 Hour News", read by a man who's been up for 24 hours (Johnny Vegas) and other short sketches. Originally shown in February on BBC 2 at 11:45pm on Sundays, the programme was not repeated on the BBC and only played on the now-defunct network UK Play. In 2001 it was nominated for a Golden Rose of Montreux in 2001. Almost inevitably, the BBC declined to fund a second series. It started in 1994 as part of a cabaret act, Cluub Zarathustra, co-founded by Stewart Lee & performed at the Edinburgh Festival, which was nominated for a Perrier Award in 1999. A never transmitted (or commissioned) pilot for channel 4 was filmed in 1996 on a budget of £60,000.