Husband and wife picker/appraiser team Eric and Michelle Myers clean out junk-filled New England attics looking for hidden treasures. They'll clean the space for free, but they get to keep what they find. And in these old Colonial houses, there's no telling what's hidden behind the rafters, from valuable vintage toys to mint-condition collectibles. After they pick the place clean, they transform the attic into a bright new space the whole family can enjoy.