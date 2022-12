Not Available

Following appearances on Great British Menu and Market Kitchen, double Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar takes on his first presenting role. Atul's Spice Kitchen sees the chef explore Malaysia’s cuisine and a spice trade that’s influenced by China, India, Portugal and Thailand. Running five critically-acclaimed London restaurants, Atul has been credited as re-inventing Indian cuisine in the UK and is no stranger to exciting, flavour-packed food.