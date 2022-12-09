Not Available

“Au suivant!” hosted by Stephane Bellavance, is a quiz show about general culture that highlights the competitors’ lively personalities. In this format, there isn’t just one contestant, but a whole line-up - competing for the same goal. They want to join the host on the game dot (on stage). The host asks the first contestant four questions. He or she must answer at least three out of four questions correctly or the next contestant is called up to the dot. Nature, history, music, sports, geography, cinema, science, miscellaneous, it’s all up for grabs. Questions on every imaginable topic are asked and answered in this fast-paced game show. Tons of surprises, twists and turns await!