Young girls being robbed off of their virginity not with their will, but with the power of money. Auction web series story revolves around human trafficking and selling of young girls to white collared people. A wicked lady with the support of influential people carrying out auctions for virgin young girls like inanimate objects, sole to the highest bidder. But there is one man, the young girls’ saviour who can get them out and change their fate. Auction Ullu web series highlights the network of people behind such gruesome crimes. Auction series brings to you one of the cruelest aspects of a criminal mind.