Auction House is a Korean drama centered around the work life of the employees at Will Auction, an auction house dealing in arts. Cha Yun Soo was a rookie hired by Will Auction even though she had no background in arts and what's more, her father was once convicted of art forgery. She overcame obstacles by working hard and proving that she could be trusted. She aspired to be an auctioneer like her superior, Min Soo Rin. Oh Yoon Jae was the senior specialist at the firm and would take any risk to uncover the truth.