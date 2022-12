Not Available

Buyers in the Atlanta area searching for those one-of-a-kind items -- a vampire hunting kit, anyone? -- know exactly where to go, but the quantity is always limited and the prices fluid. ``Auction Kings'' follows the action at Gallery 63, a storied auction house in Hotlanta with a reputation for selling both bizarre and high-end items. Its owner, Paul Brown, manages his feisty staff and mingles with his customers, bidders and buyers who come from all walks of life.