Not Available

AUDREY’S KITCHEN is a new cooking series from Working Dog Productions (Frontline, The Hollowmen). Hosted by celebrity chef, the impeccably coiffed Audrey Gordon, each episode features an exotic recipe prepared in Audrey’s unfeasibly clean and spacious kitchen. But it is so much more than simply how to cook a dish. Along with the always-opinionated Audrey’s thoughts on food, table manners and the inadequacies of our immigration policy, it’s also an opportunity for Audrey to rail against the annoyances of her daily life, from poor table manners and substandard produce, to vegetarians and store-bought mayonnaise. This is an irreverent antidote to the crowded world of celebrity chefdom and the cult of TV cooking. AUDREY’S KITCHEN is a series for anyone who loves food but is willing to admit that we might all sometimes be taking it just a tad too seriously.