August Strindberg is one of the greatest writers and world famous for his plays, his women and his constant conflicts with the establishment. This lavish miniseries portrays the tormented artist before the fame. August stands with the rope around his neck. He is penniless, in debt and refused. What keeps him alive is the passion of love for a noblewoman Siri von Essen, and a belief that one day he will succeed with his dreams.