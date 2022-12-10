August is at the Batting Cage at Night

Not Available

Natsuha Mai is a 17-year-old high school student. She begins to work part-time, during her summer vacation, at her uncle's batting cage center. There, she meets a mysterious man named Ito Tomohiro. He is a former professional baseball player and he claims that he can discern a person's worries by looking at their batting swing. Ito Tomohiro comes to the batting center every night that Natsuha Mai works and watches female customers take batting practice. He tries to solve their worries by using baseball theory.