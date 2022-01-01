Auschwitz: The Nazis & The Final Solution

Not Available

Auschwitz: The Nazis and 'The Final Solution' is a BBC six-episode documentary film series presenting the story of Auschwitz through interviews with former inmates and guards to include authentic re-enactments of relevant events. It was first televised on BBC One on 11 January 2005. The series prominently featured the music of Górecki's Symphony No. 3, Arvo Pärt's Fratres and Spiegel im Spiegel, and the Sarabande from Handel's Harpsichord Suite No. 4 in D minor, HWV 437 for the ending credits. The last episode of the series also features Introitus from Mozart's Requiem in D minor, which is played just before the ending credits start to roll. In the United States, this series first aired on PBS television stations as Auschwitz: Inside the Nazi State in early 2005 and was released, under that title, in a 2-DVD box set, by BBC Warner, on 29 March 2005.