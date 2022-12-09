Aussie Mega Mechanics

Not Available

Mining draglines and bucket wheels, excavators and airlines, crushers and ship lifts, dredgers and dozers - these are just some of the mega machines that drive multi billion dollar industries. Breakdowns can be catastrophic so it's up to the skill and experience of Mega Mechanics to keep the wheels in motion, the gears turning and the hydraulics pumping. Mega Mechanics is a new 6 x 48 minute observational documentary series following some of Australia's best mechanics, fitters and engineers as they work on the biggest machines in the country. Whether it's replacing jet engines on an A330 or craning a 10 tonne jig elevator bucket out of the roof of a 5 story coal preparation plant, cutting a half a million dollar high-voltage cable or holding back a flood of more than 1.7 million megalitres of water to maintain a dam wall - the dangers are very real, the risks constant and, a mistake could be fatal.