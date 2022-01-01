Not Available

"Austin Alexander at the Movies" was a movie review television program premiered on January 30, 2011 in which Austin Alexander rates new and previously released movies with a thumbs up, or a thumbs down. The show has broadcast 22 episodes and the second season started airing on March 11, 2012. On May 14, 2012, "Austin Alexander at the Movies" was renewed for a third production cycle. The season premiered on September 30, 2012. On October 16, 2012, "Austin Alexander at the Movies" was renewed for a fourth production cycle of 22 episodes.