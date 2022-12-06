Not Available

Austin City Limits is an American television music program and a staple of the Public Broadcasting Service. Austin City Limits was initially created with an eye and ear toward original Texas music, featuring artists that created innovative new sounds in everything from western swing and Texas blues to Tejano music, progressive country and rock n' roll. The series went on to feature a wide range of American roots artists, covering a variety of styles and expanding beyond the borders of the Lone Star State. As the programs audience has grown, the music has encompassed regional, national and even international performers, and producer Terry Lickona continues to seek a balance of music genres in every new season. Austin City Limits today focuses on the unique contributions of diverse artists, music and songwriting from around the world. First aired in 1976, Austin City Limits has become American television's longest-running concert music program. The program is taped live by PBS member station KLRU on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. Images of Austin, Texas, the self-proclaimed "Live Music Capital of the World," are seen in the opening credits. ACL's set also features a mock skyline of Austin. The show inspired the Austin City Limits Music Festival, an annual live music festival at Zilker Park in Austin.