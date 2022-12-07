Not Available

As per 2009, Australia Day Live was back and bigger than ever in 2010 and featured some of Australia’s greatest home grown music talent in concert. This year the crowd rocked to Aria award winning Bertie Blackman, top 40 star Cassie Davis, and the unforgettable blues sound of Ian Moss. Australia Day Live is a national tribute to everything that is great about Australia and being Australian bringing together the Australian of the Year Awards and some of the hottest homegrown music talent in Australia.