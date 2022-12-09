Not Available

More than 40,000 years in the making, Australia: The Story of Us is an extraordinary narrative about the people, places and events which have shaped our nation from the first footprints on our continent to the present day. Using astounding visual sequences, the ground-breaking drama documentary series weaves together stories of our origins and offers an original thesis about how we came to create the homeland we inhabit today. Alongside amazing CGI and innovative filming techniques, the series features interviews with important thinkers, notable celebrities and iconic national figures who take us inside the stories that have influenced our history.