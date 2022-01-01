Not Available

Australian Celebrity Poker Challenge is an Australian celebrity game show produced by Foxtel, which premiered 5 January 2006 on Australian pay TV channel FOX8. The limited run, 10-part series consisted of 36 Australian celebrities, all playing No Limit Texas Hold 'em poker, for the chance to win up to $50,000 in prize money, and $50,000 for their nominated charity. The show was hosted by former Australian Wheel of Fortune hostess Sophie Falkiner, and was recorded at Melbourne's Crown Casino in front of a live studio audience. Paul Khoury and Clinton Grybas provided the color commentary, with a running time of two hours per episode.