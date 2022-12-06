Australian Gladiators

Not Available

Gladiators is an Australian television series, which aired on the Seven Network from 1995 until 1997 and has been revived in 2008. It is based on the American and British versions of the same name. The premise of the show involves permanent competitors called "Gladiators" being put up against one-time-only "Challengers", in several different events which tests both physical and mental capabilities. Four initial events are played per episode, with separate events for males and females. The two male and two female challengers who scores the most points during the episode (out of the male and female categories) then gets put up against each other in a final event called the Eliminator. The winner of this is dubbed the champion of the episode. The episode champions then compete in the finals series, in which the two overall winning challengers in the 2008 series (one male, one female) will each win AUD$100,000 and a new Subaru Forester.