Australian Muscle Car Masters

Not Available

The Muscle Car Masters (MCM) is a celebration of Australia’s Muscle Car Heritage and a tribute to the drivers that raced. On track the celebration features racing for retro categories including Touring Car Masters, Heritage Touring Cars from the Group C/A Bathurst era, Historic Touring Cars, Production Sports Cars and F5000 V8 open-wheel racing cars. Hot Lap sessions are conducted for cars considered too precious and valuable for racing. Off-track attractions include Meet and Greet sessions with legend race drivers, a mega Show n’ Shine for road registered Muscle Cars and Merchandise Alley. Spectators are admitted free of charge to the competitors paddock and undercover grandstand. Unlike other motorsport events, fans can get up close to the machinery and chat with the drivers and their mechanics. MCM is a race down memory lane for those that grew up spending the October long weekend viewing the Great Race on Channel 7 or spectating trackside on Mount Panorama. As a return to the gutsy glory days of Bathurst, the MCM is a horsepower heaven for motorsport fans.