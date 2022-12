Not Available

Australian Off Road Championship (AORC) is an off-road-based rally championship held annually in Australia, with the inaugural event held in 1981. AORC events are defined as ‘long course’ events that are conducted on a track of no less than 15 kilometres in length. The courses and tracks used for the AORC are often narrow, twisting, tree-lined tracks, undulating farmland tracks, mountain tracks and river crossings, sometimes incorporating man-made jumps and other obstacles.