In Australia, renovating is almost considered a national sport. In a country obsessed by property and lifestyle, for decades, Aussies from all walks of life have realised that renovating cannot only result in a more comfortable home – but also if done right, it has one other handy benefit. Money. In this ten part observational documentary series we follow ten brave Aussie homeowners through the tears and trials of renovation - from humble beginnings to triumphant end.