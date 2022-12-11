Australian Wilderness with Ray Mears

Not Available

Renowned bushcraft expert Ray Mears returns to one of the harshest environments, the Australian outback, and travels through it in order to explore how wildlife and people adapt, thrive and survive. Ray swims in turquoise waters with whale sharks in out on the Ningaloo reef, and discovers fossils of their giant prehistoric ancestors in Ningaloo's limestone cliffs which rose out of the seabed 20 million years ago. Ray also traverses through large mangroves and the waterways of Kakadu, where he encounters salt water crocodiles, and stays with an aboriginal family who share with him the history of farming with fire and finding ingredients to make a meal out of the bush, as well as climbing into mountain ranges and exploring deep into the ancient Walpole forest, on the trail for the quokka, one of Australia's most timid marsupials.