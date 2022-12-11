Not Available

Australia's Deadliest Destinations is a nature documentary from Greg Grainger's Grainger Television with 7 x nearly an hour episodes on deadly Australian things, and believe me cobber - stone the crows - there's plenty of things here that'll kill ya! This series features the most remote and the most forbidding landscapes of the world's largest island, Australia. This is a land of lethal creatures and death-defying stories of survival. Greg Grainger has documented chilling stories of assault and escape, from crocodiles and snakes, to sharks and spiders, from the giant Cassowarry birds to the smallest ants that swarm like armies. The series reveals landscapes - from deserts to coral reefs, from snow-fields to wetlands - filled with venomous creatures. It follows the characters who live and work in these death zones and how they handle these killers.