Australias Perfect Couple

Eight just-married couples, deliriously in love and embarking on their new lives together….all under the one roof! Living together in the ‘newlywed’ house, our couples’ knowledge of each other is put to the test in a competition where their devotion to their partner overshadows their need to win. So in-love, even the opportunity to win $250,000 in prize money can’t turn our couples into the competitive, driven contestants on other reality shows. Australia’s Perfect Couple is a light-hearted look at eight burgeoning relationships and the dynamics of marriage, friendship and competition.