Auto-B-Good is an American animated series. The series features short stories set in the fictional City of Auto, in which all the citizens are cars. The program is designed to teach children lessons in moral character and values. Auto-B-Good was produced by Wet Cement Productions, a Minnesota-based animation studio. In 2005 it won an Emmy award for graphics/animation in the non-news category and also was the recipient of three Telly Awards and three Aurora Awards. In 2006, Auto-B-Good won 4 more Emmy Awards for Audio/Post Production, Musical Composition/Arrangement, Graphic Arts and Animation, Children/Youth Program Feature/Segment/Special.