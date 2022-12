Not Available

AC/DC star Brian Johnson is about to burn rubber in the most incredible cars that have ever been produced. He’s going to explore some of the finest cars there are, visiting the likes of Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Mini and Bentley to find out what makes these cars so iconic. Visiting the factories where they’re made, meeting the faces behind the cars and putting the pedal to the metal. Brian gets an exclusive look behind the scenes of these beautiful machines.