Autumn In My Heart (2013)

This is a Thai remake of South Korea drama Autumn In My Heart, also known as Endless Love. The story begins with a father and his son standing in the hospital hall way looking through the window of a new born nursery room. His wife had just given birth to a baby girl. The father decide to go back in the room to get his camera to take pictures of his new born daughter. He left his son, Patin alone in the hall way. While the father was gone, Patin decides to go in the nursery room and accidentally causing the switch of his sister and another baby when he drops the name cards on the two babies' cribs. A nurse who comes in puts the name cards back incorrectly. The story then jumps forward to the teenage years of the two main characters: Patin and Pitcha. They are the children of a professor and believe they are biologically brother and sister until Pitcha gets hit by a truck and needs a blood transfusion. In the beginning of the drama, Pitcha is portrayed to be very popular in school whereas her rival, Patchra, is smart but does not get the attention she craves from the teacher and classmates. Later, their situations are reversed when everyone discovers that they have been switched at birth. Shortly after the switch, the Patin's family moves to the United State and Pitcha loses touch with them. Ten years later, Patin returns to Thailand as a successful artist. He goes back to the town where he used to lived looking for Pitcha. And the story continues on.....