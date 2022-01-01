Not Available

Avenida Brasil (English: Brazil Avenue) is a Brazilian primetime telenovela created by João Emanuel Carneiro. It premiered on March 26, 2012 and ended on October 19, 2012 on Rede Globo at 9 pm timeslot. The plot follows the dramatic story of Rita (Mel Maia), a sweet young woman who struggles to recover part of the life her gold digger stepmother, Carminha (Adriana Esteves), took from her when she was only a child. When Rita's father dies, prematurely, Carminha and her lover, Max (Marcello Novaes), send the young girl off to live in a landfill, so that she doesn't stand in the way of their plan to get rich. There, she is subjected to child labor under the control of a deplorable man, named Nilo (José de Abreu). But, she is lucky enough to meet Batata (Bernardo Simões), a boy who becomes her best friend and true love. He takes her to live with other children, under the care of motherly Lucinda (Vera Holtz), in a house at the landfill. Fortunately, Rita is soon adopted and moves out of the country with a nice family who changes her name to Nina. Batata is adopted by Carminha and Tufão (Murilo Benicio) and they name him Jorginho. Years later, unrecognizable and motivated by vengeance, Nina (Débora Falabella) promptly tracks down Carminha and surreptitiously infiltrates the family by becoming the personal chef of the stepmother that once shunned her. Eventually, she must face the bitter consequences of seeking revenge against those who hurt her the most. Vile Carminha has managed to lure and marry Tufão, a friendly, rich soccer player who is unaware of her lies and manipulations. They live with some of his loud and garish relatives in an unrefined suburban mansion and, underhandedly, she makes the evil Max her husband's brother-in-law. Together, Carminha and Max continue to carry out their sadistic plans to get ahead. Nina becomes so engrossed in her single-minded goal to inflict suffering and punishment on those who wronged her that her own happiness is jeopardized. Carminha and Nina have one thing in common: their earnest love for Jorginho (Cauã Reymond), who is Carminha's son and Nina's childhood sweetheart, Batata. Nina must ultimately confront her past and decide how far she is willing to go to exact revenge on her wretched stepmother, realizing her choices could cost her the love of her life as well as her humanity.