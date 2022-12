Not Available

Awfully Lawful is a comedy about the colorful romantic lives of four middle-aged solicitors, portrayed by Roger Kwok (郭晉安), Johnson Lee(李思捷), Pal Sinn (單立文), and Raymond Cho (曹永廉). Sharon Chan (陳敏之), Selena Li (李詩韻), Joyce Tang (滕麗名), and Grace Wong (王君馨) portray the love interests.