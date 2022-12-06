Not Available

Based on same title original webcomic by Choi Kyu Suk which was first published from 2013-Dec-16 via “naver.com“. The webcomic is based on a true story. The incident occurred from 2007-July at an Emart retail store. Temporary cashiers were fired, which caused a sit-in protest that lasted for 510 days. The drama tells the story of average workers, who silently work hard on each one’s own task. They finally pull together as a team to fight through a difficult and unfair situation. Lee Soo In (Ji Hyun Woo) has the kind of temperament where he has to do the right thing no matter what. After his discharge from the military, he finds work at a large retail market. One day, his boss orders him to fire temporary employees at the store. Lee Soo In refuses to do so and decides to join the labor union. He and the temporary employees struggle against unfair dismissals.