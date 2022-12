Not Available

The "Axe Cop" web comic was created by then five-year-old Malachai Nicolle and his 29-year-old brother, Ethan, and chronicles the adventures of an axe-wielding police officer and his loyal team of allies as they fight bad guys. Written by Malachai and drawn by Ethan, the first five installments of "Axe Cop" were put online on January 25, 2010 and went viral in a matter of days.