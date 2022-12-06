Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales

Based on the kabuki classic "Toukaidou Yotsuya Kaidan" (1826) written by TsuruyaNanboku, one of the most famous ghost stories in Japan. A collection of three classic Japanese horror stories: "Yotsuya Kaidan," the story of a wife betrayed by her husband who seeks vengeance even in death, "Tenshu Monogatari," the story of forbidden love between a goddess and a human, and "Bakeneko," the story of a mysterious cat monster with a vendetta against a certain family. The third installment in Fuji Television`s "NOITAMINA" late-night anime time slot. Previously shown shows were Honey&Clover and Paradise Kiss.The designs of the anime, which is based on the classic Japanese horror tales Yotsuyakaidan, Ten Shu Monogatari and Bakeneko, will be done by Yoshitaka Amano.
View Full Cast >