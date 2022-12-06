Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales

Not Available

Based on the kabuki classic "Toukaidou Yotsuya Kaidan" (1826) written by TsuruyaNanboku, one of the most famous ghost stories in Japan. A collection of three classic Japanese horror stories: "Yotsuya Kaidan," the story of a wife betrayed by her husband who seeks vengeance even in death, "Tenshu Monogatari," the story of forbidden love between a goddess and a human, and "Bakeneko," the story of a mysterious cat monster with a vendetta against a certain family. The third installment in Fuji Television`s "NOITAMINA" late-night anime time slot. Previously shown shows were Honey&Clover and Paradise Kiss.The designs of the anime, which is based on the classic Japanese horror tales Yotsuyakaidan, Ten Shu Monogatari and Bakeneko, will be done by Yoshitaka Amano.