Azorian: The Raising of the K-129

For over six years, the wreck of the Soviet submarine "K-129" had lain in the dark abyss and shifting silt of the North Pacific. From its loss in March 1968 until its exposure in March 1974, the world was unaware that the Russians had lost a strategic missile submarine with its three one megaton thermo-nuclear warheads, and two nuclear- tipped torpedoes. The Soviet Government was equally unaware that the US had located and photographed the wreck and was preparing the largest marine salvage operation in history to raise the K-129.