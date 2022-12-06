Not Available

Azumanga Daioh follows the daily high school lives of six female students and two teachers with unusual personalities, from the first day of high school to graduation. Tomo Takino is the energetic loose cannon; Koyomi "Yomi" Mizuhara is the short-tempered, intelligent one; Chiyo Mihama is the 10-year-old genius; Ayumu "Osaka" Kasuga is the not too bright and slow one; Sakaki is the shy cat-loving one, prone to cat bites; and Kagura is t he resident jock. The teachers include: Yukari Tanizaki who is the wacky, childish, English teacher and Minamo "Nyamo" Kurosawa who is the sane gym teacher that easily gets drunk. The anime あずまんが大王, which is based on the original manga by Kiyohiko Azuma, has five different parts to each episode, each with its own title (similar to five mini-episodes put together for one big episode). There are 130 sections in all, and the series fits neatly into 26 episodes.