B Gata H Kei - Yamada's First Time

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Romance

TYO Animations

The story revolves around a sexually inexperienced schoolgirl who is aiming to get 100 sex-friends after entering High-School. But she always freaks out, because she thinks she would be laughed at for her virginity. That's why she searches for a virgin-guy aswell, he would be inexperienced aswell, so he wouldn't look down on her. One day, by chance, she met such a guy, whom she later realizes is sitting next to her in school! Fate? So her seductions begin...

Kana HanazawaMayu Miyano
Atsushi AbeTakashi Kosuda
Yukari TamuraYamada
Asami ShimodaChika Yamada

