Babes in the Wood was a very short lived UK sitcom starring Karl Howman (Charlie), Samantha Janus (Ruth), Denise Van Outen (Leigh) and Natalie Walter (Caralyn) where we see three female flatmates doing the usual things that women do though these three have the pleasure of putting up with their neighbour Charlie. After the first series Ruth got married and Frankie moved into the flat with Leigh and Caralyn. The first series aired at 9pm on Thursdays. The second series aired at 10pm on Tuesdays.