Babies Behind Bars takes place in the maximum security Indiana Women’s Prison. Of the 600 prisoners, about 60 are pregnant. Those inmates are vying for just 10 spots in the "baby dorm," which allows select inmates a chance to serve their sentence with their babies. It's part of a radical new project called the Wee Ones Program, and the goal is to give moms an opportunity to bond with their babies and, more importantly, avoid repeat offenses.