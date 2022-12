Not Available

Takuya, a 5th grader boy has a younger brother called Minoru. Every morning Takuya takes his brother to the nursery school. And when school is over, he goes there and goes home with Minoru. He is nursing the baby with his father - because his mother died. Takuya has happy and heart-warming memories of his mother. As he takes care of his brother, he remembers some of them...