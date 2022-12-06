Not Available

The genesis of Baby Blues comes from the award-winning, internationally syndicated comic strip of the same name. The series expands the world seen in the strip and offers stories for the whole family, exposing the humorous underbelly of suburban parenting. Set in a slice of suburbia on the outskirts of normal, this irreverent new series follows the daily exploits of Darryl (voiced by Mike O'Malley, 28 Days, [movie]Deep Impact) and Wanda (voiced by Julia Sweeney, Saturday Night Live, God Said Ha!) MacPherson. A career couple in their late 20s recently transformed into two well-intentioned but weary young parents, Darryl and Wanda are dealing with the dual pressures of their new little bundle of joy, Zoe, and the dysfunctional family living next door. Baby Blues amplifies the comic strip's world by adding their mismatched fence neighbors, Carl (voiced by Joel Murray, Dharma & Greg/show]) and Melinda (voiced by Arabella Field, Godzilla) Bitterman, who serve as a shining example of ho