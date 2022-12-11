Baby Come Naa

Not Available

Aditya a.k.a. Adi is happily two-timing with Sophie and Sarah, each claiming to be his wife. His 'arrangement' with both women, often leads him to hilariously twisted situations, where his best friend and a wannabe rapper Yo Yo steps up to save him, but ends up creating a new problem altogether. Adi's house turns into an insanely funny carnival of chaos, when other characters who are related to each of them drop by.