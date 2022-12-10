Not Available

Baby Felix is a children's animated television program that follows the adventures of a young Felix the Cat and infant versions of the characters from Joe Oriolo's Felix television program from the 1950s. It was launched by Oriolo's son, Don Oriolo in 2000 with NHK Educational, NEC Interchannel and AEON inc. of Japan. The show consists of 26 half-hour episodes. It follows in the long line of "Baby Cartoon Revivals" alongside such shows as Muppet Babies, Baby Looney Tunes, and The Flintstone Kids. All 26 episodes were released in Bulgaria on 9 DVDs by A-Design. In 2010, DVDs have been released in Hungary as well.