From the cute to the curious, we capture the vital first days of baby animals all over the globe. Traveling from wildlife sanctuaries to zoos to animal parks, we follow a team of vets and caretakers who work on the frontline of animal conservation. These dedicated men and women labor around the clock, playing the roles of doctor, therapist, friend, and foster parent to the planet's rarest species-white rhinos, red pandas, black bears, and Siberian tigers.