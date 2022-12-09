BabyTV Andi

Not Available

BabyTV was conceived following a sleepless night spent rewinding a baby video at the demand of an unrelenting toddler. Our creators imagined a service which offered easy access to programming specifically designed for your youngest children around the clock. They felt that in today’s world where media use is so prevalent, there is a need to offer parents a televised service they can trust. At BabyTV, we know what its like to be a parent. We therefore put together a dynamic team of content experts and childhood experts and created the first television channel adapted to the needs and abilities of growing babies and toddlers.