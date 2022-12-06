Not Available

Baccano

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Brain's Base

"Baccano", which light novelist Narita translates as "stupid commotion", is Italian for "ruckus". Each of the stories in the series involves several unrelated plots intersecting and crossing each other as events spiral further and further out of control. Immortal alchemists, mafia operated speakeasies, and many other elements of pulp fiction are mashed together for a world straight out of the movies. Source: ANN

Cast

Masaya OnosakaIsaac Dian
Sayaka AokiMiria Harvent
Akemi KandaCzeslaw Meyer
Atsushi ImaruokaDallas Genoard
Chiwa SaitoCarol
Daisuke SakaguchiJacuzzi Splot

View Full Cast >

Images