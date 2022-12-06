Bachelor Father

Not Available

Bentley Gregg was a very wealthy Hollywood attorney who lived with his niece Kelly in Beverly Hills. Bentley legally became Kelly's legal guardian after her parents died in a car accident when she was only 13 years old. He spent most of his time practicing law, but found time to fulifll his social life by dating some very glamourous women. He also went through 5 secretaries in 5 years. Kelly spent most of her time looking for the perfect wife for her uncle and was best friends with Ginger, whose last name changed 3 times in 5 years on the show. The show holds a distinction for airing on all three major networks at the time during it's 5 year run.