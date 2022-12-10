Not Available

"Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise" will feature host Harrison and co-host Mollen discussing and dissecting the most recent episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, alongside cast members and celebrity fans. Bachelor fans know Mollen from her prolific live tweeting during past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, while Harrison is the man who has seen it all as the host of "The Bachelor” franchise since the first rose ceremony took place over 13 years ago. Together they'll present questions and comments from viewers, debut deleted scenes, outtakes and exclusive extra content, all the while allowing members of #BachelorNation to finally have their say.