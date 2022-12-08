Not Available

BACHELORS ABROAD goes inside the wild world of international romance tours. Head off on a ten day tour of Ukraine where American men throw themselves full on into the search for something they can't find in the USA -- a BRIDE. Each year, John Adams's Phoenix, AZ-based company, A Foreign Affair, takes men on trips around the world -- from Cartagena to St. Petersburg to Kiev and the Philippines -- with one goal in mind: finding a bride. Hundreds of women in their hometowns sign themselves up for the chance at a better life in America through this fast-paced route to marriage.