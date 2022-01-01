Not Available

Bachelors Walk was a comedy-drama based around three single men living in a house in Dublin’s Bachelors Walk. The drama was shot in and around Dublin. The programme was first broadcast on RTÉ on 1 October 2001. The drama revolves around Barry (Keith McErlean) looking for a get-rich-quick scheme, Raymond (Don Wycherley) the film critic and Michael (Simon Delaney) the would-be barrister. After a run of three series and an absence for three years, "Bachelors Walk" concluded for a one-off Christmas special which aired on St. Stephen's Day 2006 on RTÉ Two.