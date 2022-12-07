Not Available

From SPEED's archives and the Car and Track library comes Back in the Day, a journey through the history of NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Through a combination of vintage racing footage and modern technology, the series reflects Dale Jr's own passion for the old school style that defined stock… More car racing in the 1970s. Take a journey through the history of NASCAR with host Dale Earnhardt, Jr., as SPEED takes the vintage race program “Car and Track” and adapts it to the 21st century. Modeled after VH1’s “Pop-Up Video”, it revisits NASCAR in its infancy as Jr. reflects on the old school style that defined stock racing in the 1970’s.